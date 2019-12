Police in Carrollton say a 12-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a van.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of South Josey Lane.

Our prayers are with the family of a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a van and killed while walking along S. Josey Lane this afternoon.



An investigation is underway, and the driver is cooperating. — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) December 23, 2019

So far police have not released any other details.