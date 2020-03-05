Denton Discuss Officer-Involved Shooting of UNT Student

A Denton police officer fatally shot a man in January who police say resisted a stun gun and continued to advance on police while refusing to drop a frying pan and a cleaver he was carrying.

Darius Tarver, 23, was a student at the University of North Texas.

Officers told Tarver that they were there to help him, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said, but he continued advancing their way. One of the officers pulled out a stun gun to try to immobilize the man, but after being hit by the device he immediately got up and continued moving toward the officers.

As Tarver got close, an officer pulled out a gun and shot him at least once. The man fell to the ground, police said, and officers immediately began life-saving measures.

It was then, police said, they realized one of the officers had been stabbed in the scuffle.

Denton Fire-Rescue was called and Tarver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police said the injured officer was also hospitalized and was listed in stable condition with injuries that were not life threatening.

Tarver's family wants the body camera video of the incident released.

“I was willing to accept it if what they said was true, but if what they said wasn't true, then I had to be a voice for my son, and that's why we're at where we're at now,” said Darius’ father Kevin Tarver.

Kevin Tarver is a pastor and chaplain for the McKinney Police Department.