Wanted Man Arrested, Charged in Richardson Murder

Suspect held on $500,000 bond in connection with fatal shooting

Howard Handy
NBC 5 News/Dallas County Jail

Howard Handy Jr., is being held in connection with a fatal shooting in Dallas, Jan. 21, 2020.

Richardson police say they've made an arrest in the shooting death of Deontay Coston.

Coston was outside at the Beverly Apartments on Jan. 21 when a fight broke out among a group of people. At some point someone started shooting and Coston was hit.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced decased.

Richardson police said last week that 21-year-old Howard Lamone Handy Jr., of Mesquite, was a person of interest in the shooting. On Monday, they announced Hardy had been taken into custody.

Hardy has been charged with murder is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

