W. 7th District: Fort Worth Police, neighbors on high alert after recent shootings

Fort Worth Police said they are using a new patrol system in the W. 7th Street Entertainment District after two shootings this month-- one of them deadly.

"In our continuous effort to address the safety concerns of West 7th cultural district, our goal is to improve the quality of life within our community; we will be implementing a multifaceted patrol strategy. The new strategy includes the deployment of a combination of foot patrols and bike patrols, in addition to our regular traffic enforcement activities," a spokesperson told NBC 5.

“I can’t be always relaxed how I used to be because we live in a dangerous time now," said Johnny Carter, who lives near the entertainment district.

On Saturday, March 2, police said they responded to the 2900 block of Crockett Street around 10:15 p.m.

They said 29-year-old Karlove Palmer shot 29-year-old Bryson Rogers after a verbal argument that stemmed from a relationship dispute.

According to police documents, Palmer didn't know Rogers but someone else in Rogers' group that night.

Police said first responders tried to resuscitate Rogers, but he died at the scene.

Investigators said Palmer turned himself in on his murder charge but has since bonded out of jail.

Palmer's attorneys at The Law Offices of Gill & Brissette told NBC 5 that they are conducting an independent investigation.

"The law firm of Gill and Brissette has not completed its independent investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident," a spokesperson wrote to NBC 5 on March 4. "Karlove surrendered himself tonight to the Tarrant County Sheriff in order to expedite the investigation. Until all of the facts are in, we ask that Karlove’s presumption of innocence be observed and that judgment be withheld."

Then, last weekend, Fort Worth Police said they responded to another man shot after another argument on the 2800 block of Bledsoe Street.

They said the victim, a man, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. This week, police said he was still in the hospital, and they still don't have a suspect in custody.

“We’ve just been really extra careful these days... Always stay with friends," said Don Hines, a Texas Tech Student visiting the district with friends.

Fellow students Zoe Schulte and Chloe Rossi said the visible police presence has made them feel safe.

“There was probably around 10 cop cars and about like 20 police around just where I was at, and I felt completely safe, I was like, ‘If anything happens, I can just go to them,’” Schulte said of her bar experience on Friday night.

"Even today, during the day, they checked my purse, they asked me for everything, I feel good," Rossie said.

Carter feels in the recent shooting cases, the victims appear to be targeted.

"Some people bring their problems here. Ain’t nobody coming down here to just shoot people," he said.

But he doesn't want to get caught in a dangerous situation, and he's more alert now.

“What we doing, it’s always planned. We stick to the move. We’re not just hanging out at night, walking around," he said.

He said the increased police patrols make him feel better, but he doesn't think anyone should take chances.

“Always be alert. And I know it might not be your problem, but it can become your problem if you’re around the problem," Carter said.