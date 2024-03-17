Fort Worth

Fort Worth man in critical condition after verbal altercation, shooting

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth Police were called to Bledsoe Street early Sunday morning in response to a shooting call.

Police arrived at 2800 Bledsoe Street at about 12:23 a.m. to find a man who sustained a gunshot wound, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police say they were able to ascertain that the incident happened during a verbal altercation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical, according to reports.

There are no suspects in custody and Fort Worth gun violence detectives will fully investigate the incident.

