Fort Worth man in critical condition after verbal altercation, shooting

Fort Worth Police were called to Bledsoe Street early Sunday morning in response to a shooting call.

Police arrived at 2800 Bledsoe Street at about 12:23 a.m. to find a man who sustained a gunshot wound, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police say they were able to ascertain that the incident happened during a verbal altercation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical, according to reports.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

There are no suspects in custody and Fort Worth gun violence detectives will fully investigate the incident.