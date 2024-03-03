Altercation ends in deadly shooting in Fort Worth's W. 7th entertainment district

Fort Worth detectives are searching for a suspect after an altercation between two people led to a man being shot to death in the popular West 7th Entertainment District late Saturday night.

The laid-back Sunday brunch scene left no visible cues of what Fort Worth Police faced in the West 7th Entertainment District Saturday night. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Crockett Street around 10:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, they learned there was a fight between 29-year-old Bryson Rodgers of Forth Worth and another man. During the dispute, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Rodgers multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Forth Worth Police said officers and medical personnel they tried to save Rodgers life, but the man ultimately died from his injuries.

Many of the patrons going out for a quiet patio lunch said they were unaware of what occurred the previous night.

“It’s kind of shocking to hear that,” Andy Silos said. “That’s what we’re kind of experiencing here in Fort Worth now.”

Silos said he often visited West 7th at night but recently has opted for the entertainment district during the daytime.

Angel Estrada said he believes the area is safe overall but cited an increased sense of uncertainty around safety at night in one of the city’s most popular districts for bars and restaurants.

“Coming out here for nightlife, you can just come on edge sometimes because you never know,” Estrada said. “Before it used to be like ‘hey let’s have a drink out here for a little bit.’ Now it’s like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go out there’.”

FWPD pivoted in September to what it calls a proactive model of trying to encounter guns and potential violent actors before something happens.

The move came after the murder of a TCU student in a random, unprovoked attack near West 7th on Sept. 1, 2023. That suspect was arrested.

Fort Worth homicide detectives were seen on Crockett Street on Sunday working to piece together more information about Saturday’s deadly shooting but had not announced if an arrest had been made.