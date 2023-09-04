West 7th business owners speak out about deadly shooting of TCU student

Shock lingers throughout Fort Worth’s West 7th Street district after TCU student, Wes Smith, was murdered. The shooting happened early Friday morning near the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street, a few blocks from the heart of the entertainment district.

"It's just tragic," Christian Singleton said. Singleton was raised in Fort Worth and frequents West 7th Street often. "I've had my late nights out here, too. I've met great people. What that guy did is just uncalled for.”

Business owners in the area admit foot traffic has slowed down since the deadly shooting.

“It shifted a little bit. We did feel it,” Emil Bragdon said.

Bragdon is the owner of Koe Wetzel's Riot Room, Reservoir, Whiskey Garden, Junk Punch, and Your Mom's House. He is also a member of the West 7th Restaurant Bar and Retail Association.

"I've been here for 12 years. It's just like anything else, crime cycles. You have one summer it's up, one summer it's down," Bragdon said.

According to the president of the association, Chas Taipale, it will be this month that they will discuss the need for additional street lighting in the area where the shooting happened.

“There was a lot of bars in that area, and a lot of the bars went away because they're doing a development,” Bragdon said. “It made that area a little bit quieter... Less lights, less people."

Christian Gonzalez lives ten minutes away from the area and will continue visiting with friends.

“I mean, I feel like it’s safe in some areas,” Gonzalez said. "I feel like there's danger everywhere, you know?"

Fort Worth Police said the victim was shot sometime after midnight Thursday as he stood in the street. In the warrant affidavit, the suspect told police he did not know Smith and shot him three times.

Singleton said it was an unfortunate isolated incident and while it will not stop him from going to bars in the district, he said he will be more cautious.

"You just got to be careful," Singleton said. "I always come out here with a buddy. I never come out here alone... If you're new to W 7th, definitely travel with friends. Don't go to your car alone."

Throughout the years, numerous security cameras and officers have helped keep eyes on the popular entertainment district.

"Not just because this happened. We've been doing it for years," Bragdon said. "And that's why I can honestly say, despite what happened, this area is actually really, really safe.”

Bragdon said crime activity has fluctuated in the area.

According to a city report issued by city manager, David Cooke, crime in the West 7th district increased by 15% from January to October 2022 in comparison to the same months in 2021.

“Last summer was probably the height of it being unsafe,” Bragdon said. “That's why we, you know, we went to the city and told them, ‘Hey, we need more officers’, and they reciprocated.”

On Monday night, many still chose to wrap up the holiday weekend at the West 7th.

“I love the people, honestly,” Gonzalez said. “I feel, like, the vibes. It’s just fun.”

NBC 5 also reached out to District 9 Councilwoman, Elizabeth Beck on the city’s efforts to curb crime in the area. We are still waiting for a response.