Volunteers Wanted in Fort Worth to Help Clean Litter and Debris Left After Flooding

The City of Fort Worth is seeking volunteers to help clean up debris and litter left along the banks of the Trinity River following this week's flooding.
The City of Fort Worth is seeking volunteers to help clean up debris and litter left along the banks of the Trinity River following this week's flooding.

Large amounts of debris and litter can be seen along the Trinity, Lake Worth and Lake Arlington, the city said. Volunteers, community groups and organizations will be given free supplies to help with the cleanup along the Trinity and other areas of the city.

Volunteers can gather at the Haws Athletic Center, located at 600 Congress Street, at the following times.

Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday, 8 - 11 a.m.
Sunday, 8 - 11 a.m.

There is no need to register and volunteers can come and go. Trash disposal information will be provided.

On Thursday and Friday, supplies can be picked up at the Panther Island parking lot located off Purcey Street.

On Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28, supplies can be picked up at the following locations:

White Settlement Trailhead Park
4570 White Settlement Road
Fort Worth, TX 76114

Clear Fork Trailhead
4801 Edwards Ranch Road
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Panther Island Parking Lot
395 Purcey Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Volunteers can pick up trash along the shoreline of Lake Worth and Lake Arlington. Contracted workers will clean floating debris on the lakes.

