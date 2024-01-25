Volunteers needed for annual Point-in-Time count of homeless population in North Texas

Organizations will soon have a clearer picture of the homelessness crisis in North Texas and across the nation.

On Thursday night, people facing homelessness are being counted as part of the annual "Point in Time" count, also known as PIT.

Local organizations are looking for an army of volunteers to make sure the often unseen are seen and counted.

Tarrant County Homeless Coalition is leading the count in the Fort Worth area and will also cover Arlington, Mansfield, the mid-cities, and Parker County. Click here to sign up as a volunteer.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Volunteer requirements:

Must be 18 years old by the night of the count

Teams must consist of 3-5 people

Teams must have access to a smart phone

Must provide contact information for each team member

Teams are highly encouraged to ride in one vehicle

Must be available on Thursday, January 25th, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight

Each volunteer must complete participant agreement & waiver form

Housing Forward is leading the count in the Dallas side of the metroplex, which will also cover Collin County. Click here to sign up as a volunteer.

Housing Forward evening agenda:

5:30 p.m. – Team Check Begins

5:45 p.m. Volunteer Briefing Session

6 p.m. – Deploy, Search and Survey

10 p.m. – Return to Command Center

Both organizations will also deliver care packages and other resources to individuals volunteers come across during the count.

The PIT count is required in all states by the federal government to keep numbers accurate. It also helps organizations get federal dollars and grants to address homelessness. Many organizations in the state of Texas are holding the count on the same night, Jan. 25.

In Tarrant County, umbers had been level for many years before the pandemic.

In 2021, it dropped dramatically because of a surge in federal dollars to help homelessness but that all changed last year.

"Last year, the number went up by 27%. So our homeless population is growing. We attribute that to the fact that Tarrant County really was a very affordable place to live. And we feel like we've really turned a corner,” said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. “People who have been here for a long time, who are working hard, who are doing what they can – many of those people can no longer afford to call this place home. So we have seen a pretty significant uptick in people experiencing homelessness."

A presentation will be given by all counting organizations in the spring that will give the numbers collected this week.

This latest count also comes just days after Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's new task force on homelessness released its first report.

It found that Dallas saw a significant increase in the number of people living on the streets in the last ten years. But since 2020, that number has been dropping.

Some solutions include improving city functions like permitting to increase available housing. It also recommends long-term solutions like more access to behavioral health services.