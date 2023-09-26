Visitation, funeral happening this week for Arlington officer killed in hit-and-run

This week, funeral services will be held for the Arlington motorcycle police officer who died in a hit-and-run last week.

Meantime, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the driver who killed Officer Darrin McMichael.

The visitation and memorial services are open for the entire community to come and pay their respects.

Visitation: Tuesday, Sept. 26

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wade Funeral Home

4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy

Arlington, TX

Funeral: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Viewing: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Service: 10 a.m.

Crossroads Christian Church

6450 S. State Hwy 360

Grand Prairie, TX

Right now, officials are still looking for the hit-and-run driver accused in Officer McMichael's death.

"Doing the right thing often means overcoming the panic of the moment and taking responsibility,” said Cal Brim, a longtime friend of Officer McMichael.

The 24-year-veteran on the police force died early Thursday morning while on his way to work, according to APD and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation, said Officer McMichael had fallen off his department-issued motorcycle- after bumping into an SUV in traffic on I-20 last Thursday while heading to work. Another driver ran over the officer and drove off.

McMichael’s wife Linette – also an APD officer – witnessed the horrific scene as she drove behind him.

The sheriff's office still has a vague description of the suspect vehicle – a dark-colored Dodge or Chrysler car. Anyone with a dashcam of the incident is asked to step forward.

North Texas Crime Stoppers announced Friday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 or 214-373-8477.

Officer McMichael had just returned from a long motorcycle ride across the West Coast only to lose his life here at home.

"His legacy is that everyone he came into contact with is better for having known him,” said Brim.

Meantime, the community has stepped up to support Officer McMichael’s widow and family. On Sunday, the Mini Coopers of Texas Club held a fundraiser with all proceeds going to his family. The Arlington Police Association has also set up a fundraiser.