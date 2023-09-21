Arlington police officer killed in motorcycle crash, search for hit-and-run suspect continues

The search continues for a hit-and-run suspect who struck and killed an Arlington police officer on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the crash occurred near 1612 South St. Augustine Drive, near I-20 and Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas, at approximately 6:10 a.m.

Officials said the fatal crash occurred as cars were coming to a stop in the left lane. The officer, identified as Darrin McMichael, was riding a motorcycle at the time. As the cars slowed in front of him, he could not stop in time and bumped into an SUV, officials said.

After hitting the SUV, McMichael fell off his bike, and a dark-colored vehicle ran over him. The vehicle then fled the scene, driving between the bike and the median wall on the left side of the interstate to get away, officials said.

We extend our sincerest condolences to @ArlingtonPD after the loss of one of their officers in a fatal crash this morning. Our prayers go out to the officer and the APD team. pic.twitter.com/zzBnCl0EzI — Tarrant County SO (@tarrantcountyso) September 21, 2023

According to officials, McMichael was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

“Officer Darrin McMichael was a respected and beloved member of our APD family,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “We are heartbroken and we are hurting. This is a devastating loss that will be felt for a long time. Please pray for his wife, who is also an APD employee, his family, his friends, and his APD family. They need all the support they can get right now.”

Officials said McMichael was a 24-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department. He was a member of the department's Motorcycle Unit, where he had served for the last 13 years, the department said. He also served as a patrol officer and as a detective in the North Patrol District during his career with the Arlington Police Department.

The westbound lanes of I-20 were closed while officers continued their investigation into the incident. The lanes were reopened shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said they are looking for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash as it could aid in their investigation. Anyone with tips should call the Dallas County Sheriff's Office vehicle crime unit Detective Chaney at 214-589-2323.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.