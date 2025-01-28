Fort Worth

Victim killed in suspected Fort Worth road rage incident identified

Police still searching for suspected gunman

By Alicia Barrera

NBCDFW.com

The man killed during a suspected road rage shooting has been identified as 62-year-old Ricky Langs.

“The life of the party. He smiled everywhere he went. He was a good person,” Shelby Johnson said. Johnson is the daughter of Langs.

On Tuesday afternoon, she sat on the couch surrounded by her family looking through pictures and videos of the man who made her smile daily. His sense of humor and style, she said, made him hard to forget.

“One thing about him, you ain't gonna see him not dressed,” Johnson said.

Johnson would talk to her father daily, establishing a close relationship between her children and their grandfather.

“We video chatted every night. Every day, we video chat,” Johnson said.

On Monday evening, Johnson never received a text message from her father letting her know he was safely home. Instead, she got a call from her cousin Diana Langs.

“She couldn't even get it out. And she's just like, you know, ‘He gone,'” Johnson said through tears.

Fort Worth Police said they found Langs unconscious and bleeding out inside his car. The call, they said, originally came in around 7 p.m. Monday for a traffic hazard along the service road of Loop 820 North. Langs was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.

Police suspect road rage led to the shooting however, no further details including the alleged gunman or getaway vehicle have been provided.

“How could you do something like that to an innocent person? You took him away from my kids, his family. How could you just be OK with that and not come forward,” Johnson said.

 Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.

