Fort Worth

Unconscious driver found with gunshot wound dies in suspected road rage incident

The victim was found unconscious in a vehicle with a gunshot wound-- no arrests yet

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fort Worth police are investigating a suspected road rage incident that left one person dead Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 27, officers from the East Division responded to reports of a traffic hazard near East Loop 820 and Meadowbrook Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious individual inside a vehicle, bleeding.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police determined that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound. They were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the incident and believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage altercation.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us