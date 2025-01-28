Unconscious driver found with gunshot wound dies in suspected road rage incident

Fort Worth police are investigating a suspected road rage incident that left one person dead Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 27, officers from the East Division responded to reports of a traffic hazard near East Loop 820 and Meadowbrook Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious individual inside a vehicle, bleeding.

Police determined that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound. They were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the incident and believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage altercation.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.