Fire at recycling facility injures Fort Worth firefighter, fire could last several days

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles after a large fire broke out at a recycling facility in Fort Worth. Firefighters said the fire spread to tires, which caused the large amount of smoke.

Sunday afternoon, people across DFW could see large plumes of smoke from miles and miles away after a fire broke out on the property of a recycling facility in Fort Worth.

The call came in at about 3:40 p.m. for reports of a brush fire at the 2200 block of Silver Creek Road, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"This is not your typical grass and stuff that was out in the field, it's more things people have brought in and pilled up, pallets and things of that nature," explained Craig Trojacek, spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

He said the wind pushed the fire into a mountain of dirt and tires at Silver Creek Materials, which describes itself on its website as a recycling, mining, composting and organic products business.

"So that large smoke plume is what everyone is seeing around the metroplex is today. Those tires, when they burn, they put on a very thick black smoke, with the wind going on today, that's caused some of the issues and challenges and stuff that we've been presented with," said Trojacek.

FWFD said the fire itself is about a little more than a mile from Silver Creek Road. Trojacek said even though there is water on the property, they needed more resources for the large fire and had to tap into fire hydrants from the road.

"You can see this hose behind me, blue and yellow behind me and things like that, we've got probably about 7,000 feet of supply hose running into this area, take s a large volume of water," explained Trojacek.

More than 50 firefighters from FWFD, Lake Worth, Benbrook and River Oaks fire departments helped.

Trojacek said they believe the fire is pretty much contained to the property and are not using an aerial defense to fight the flames.

"Mother Nature can kind of change things on you on a dime, but what we're seeing right now, we're not concerned about spread to any homes or neighborhoods," said Trojacek.

He said even though it's not summer, despite the breeze, the conditions were hot for fire crews. He said one firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital with a minor hand injury. They're expected to be okay.

It's unclear what started the fire, but Trojacek said it could last for several days.

"There are a lot of resources on scene and they're doing everything that they can. This is probably one of those things that because the materials and the access to water and just the way that it's set up, it's probably going to be burning for several days," said Torjacek.

Police had Silver Creek Road blocked off from Heron Road to Verna Trail. It's unknown how long the roads will be blocked off.