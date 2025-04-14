Students at J.A. Hargrave Elementary School will return to school Tuesday after the campus was temporarily closed due to a nearby police investigation, the district said.

In a statement released Monday morning, the district asked students to stay home but instructed staff to report to work as normal.

An update from Crowley ISD said local law enforcement asked the school to close so they could investigate an overnight incident on N. Crowley Cleburne Road, which runs along the south side of campus.

The district said there was no threat to the school and the road is expected to reopen later today.

Crowley ISD said the scheduled STAAR testing for all third to fifth-grade students will be postponed to Wednesday.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," the statement read. "We are working closely with local law enforcement and will provide updates as more information becomes available."

The district asked parents to check official Crowley ISD communication channels for updates.