Tarrant County

Crowley ISD elementary school closed Monday due to nearby police investigation, officials say

School staff was instructed to report to work as normal

By Lauren Harper

Crowley ISD

Students at J.A. Hargrave Elementary School will return to school Tuesday after the campus was temporarily closed due to a nearby police investigation, the district said.

In a statement released Monday morning, the district asked students to stay home but instructed staff to report to work as normal.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

An update from Crowley ISD said local law enforcement asked the school to close so they could investigate an overnight incident on N. Crowley Cleburne Road, which runs along the south side of campus.

The district said there was no threat to the school and the road is expected to reopen later today.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Crowley ISD said the scheduled STAAR testing for all third to fifth-grade students will be postponed to Wednesday.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," the statement read. "We are working closely with local law enforcement and will provide updates as more information becomes available."

The district asked parents to check official Crowley ISD communication channels for updates.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Frisco 1 hour ago

$1 million bond lowered for teen suspect in fatal Frisco track meet stabbing

Fort Worth 13 hours ago

Man swimming in West Fork Trinity River drowned, police say

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountySchools
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us