Convertible involved in hit-and-run that left woman in serious condition, police say

Fort Worth Police said the driver of a convertible took off after running into a pedestrian. FWPD said the vehicle did return, and two people were taken into custody.

According to police reports, two different witnesses told off-duty officers in the area that they saw a convertible hit a woman who was left injured on the ground.

This happened in the 2400 block of Ellis Avenue in front of the Rhinestone Saloon in Fort Worth, police said.

FWPD said the vehicle left the scene but then returned.

Police said two people were inside the car, but both people said they were not the drivers and pointed the finger to the other person.

Officers took both people into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.