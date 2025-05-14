Fort Worth ISD would close A-rated school campus, when district is at risk of takeover

Gathered together in bright blue school caps, parents from Fairmont’s De Zavala Elementary School made their case against Fort Worth ISD’s plan to shut down their school in 2027.

“We were told by the district no decisions to close De Zavala would be made anytime soon. That does not seem to be the case,” said one parent.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

De Zavala scored an A on the latest TEA A–F ratings. It was one of the few A-rated schools in Fort Worth ISD. The district is at risk of state takeover for having too many failing schools.

The district said building conditions and enrollment, not academic performance, drove the decision-making process. Parents at this high-performing school want to know why.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We need you to have a proven, demonstrated plan to make A-rated schools, before closing A-rated schools, because having A-rated schools should matter to you deeply,” said one mother. “I need you to prove to me Dr. Molinar’s plan will work before you take away our access to high-quality education.”

De Zavala is scheduled to close in 2027 alongside Pate, Stevens, and McDonald elementary schools. It’s part of a tiered strategy that would close 18 schools, mostly elementary, over the next five years. Based on current enrollment projections, Fort Worth ISD expects to lose about 1,000 students next year, with further declines anticipated.

“Big things are going to have to change. You’re going to have to make hard decisions, and this is one of those hard decisions you’re going to have to make. But when a school has too few students, it doesn’t have the resources to do all the things we want to do for our kids,” said Pete Geren, former congressman.

District leaders and board members have been meeting with parents across Fort Worth this year, looking for the best way to respond to aging school buildings, falling enrollment, and tight budgets. Still, many parents couldn’t understand why academic ratings weren’t considered, especially with a potential TEA takeover looming.

“This is a school that works. I need you to leave this school alone,” said one father.

If buildings are closed, they will likely be sold, providing some revenue for the cash-strapped district. However, charter schools—Fort Worth ISD’s biggest competitors—have the first right of refusal to open new schools in those buildings.

The board is weighing charters in its decision and is expected to vote next week.