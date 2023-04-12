UT Dallas Students Get Opportunity to Display Art on Omni Dallas Hotel

It looks very futuristic in the University of Texas at Dallas Projection Mapping Lab class. Here, students use computers and technology to create digital art and more.

Now, their work is leaving the classroom and will be seen by a much larger audience on the skyline of downtown Dallas. The Omni Dallas Hotel will display 16 of the student’s featured projects on its iconic LED display.

"As soon as heard it immediately I thought, 'there's no way,'" UT Dallas senior Michael Bentley said.

Students like Bentley are excited to have their work scene on such a large platform.

"It's a really weird and cool feeling to be able to have the opportunity to have our work go past the school borders and really like be a part of the Dallas community," Bentley said.

"This is a real cool opportunity for us, showing some of the crazier things you can do with audio-visual setup,” UT Dallas senior Rina Harrison said. “I love audio-visual setup. I run a video game event, for example, in Carrollton."

The program is named Cosmic Trailblazing: Comet Artistry takes over Dallas Skyline.

UT Dallas School of Arts, Humanities, and Technology associate professor Andrew F. Scott teaches the class.

"I always look for opportunities to take projects that we are doing in class and get them out into the community," Scott said.

He added this gives his students a glimpse into the real-world possibilities of the skills they are learning in the classroom.

"It shows them that while they are in school the potential for the types of impact they can have in the community as an artist," Scott said.

The students say this 23-story LED canvas inspires them to go even further.

"To be able to have something immediately put up right there, I think it's like kind of setting up this idea like oh we really can reach for anything just by, like, networking and reaching out and reaching for the stars," Bentley said.

They also want their art to speak to the community.

"Derive joy from it,” Harrison said. “I want people to derive joy from stuff that I make."

The displays start Sunday, April 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. They will run through the end of the month.