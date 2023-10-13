US Sen. John Cornyn says new bill will help solve cold cases

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is scheduled to meet with law enforcement and Tarrant County leaders to discuss the Carla Walker Act.

The bill would create federal funding for Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG) DNA testing. The advanced technology can "identify human remains and help solve previously unsolvable cold cases," according to a press release from Cornyn's office.

According to his office, the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth recently started using the cutting-edge FGG DNA testing.

Cornyn will also be talking about the technology with UNT leaders at a round table at the HSC in Fort Worth.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Cornyn's office said FGG DNA analyses can also help identify criminals and exonerate suspects who were wrongly accused of crimes.

Also joining the discussion will be Jim Walker, the brother of Carla Walker, whom the bill is named after.

Carla Walker was a Western Hills High School junior who was kidnapped in 1974, held captive, sexually assaulted, then killed and left in a ditch.

Investigators said the abductor snatched Walker from the passenger seat of her boyfriend's car in a bowling alley parking lot after a Valentine's Day dance.

The FGG DNA testing helped identify Carla Walker's murderer almost 50 years later.