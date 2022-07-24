Man Arrested in 33-Year-Old Dallas Cold Case

A man has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder 33 years after the killing, Dallas Police confirm to NBC 5.

On January 19, 1989, DPD responded to reports of a death at 411 North Frances Street. Upon arrival, officials found Mary Hague Kelly, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no signs of forced entry into her home but Kelly's personal belongings and her vehicle were taken. A medical examiner later determined her cause of death was strangulation.

DNA samples from Kelly's body were taken and on June 28, 2022, results found that 53-year-old David Rojas matched the sample.

Rojas was taken into custody on July 22 in Dallas and taken to the Dallas County Jail. He is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.