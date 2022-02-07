Update Expected for Bike Trail Connecting Dallas, Fort Worth

North Texas is getting closer to having a biking trail that stretches from Fort Worth to Dallas. It will connect five cities using the power of pedals.

The 66-mile trail will connect Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas and has been in the works since 2013.

Monday, the North Central Texas Council of Governments will give an update on the progress of the trail and what happens next.

Planners say the trail will add economic development, tourism, quality of life, health benefits for residents and possibly aid in cutting down on traffic congestion.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.