bike trail

Update Expected for Bike Trail Connecting Dallas, Fort Worth

By Larry Collins

NBCUniversal, Inc.

North Texas is getting closer to having a biking trail that stretches from Fort Worth to Dallas. It will connect five cities using the power of pedals.

The 66-mile trail will connect Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas and has been in the works since 2013.

Monday, the North Central Texas Council of Governments will give an update on the progress of the trail and what happens next.

Planners say the trail will add economic development, tourism, quality of life, health benefits for residents and possibly aid in cutting down on traffic congestion.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

bike trailnorth texas council of governments
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us