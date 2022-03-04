UNT Students Protest Statements Made By University President

University of North Texas students held a walkout and protest Friday on the steps of the administration building. They're upset with the administration's response to a controversial speaker invited to campus and how the police responded to the protest against him.

Tara Olson is one of the organizers of Friday's student walkout and protest on the campus of UNT.

"There's a big diverse population here at UNT and he is alienating a big part of it by not condemning the hatred that happened Wednesday night."

Students held signs and chanted in protest of UNT President Neil Smatresk and a statement he released in regards to a speaker and protest that happened Wednesday.

“That’s why that other group they are more than welcome to assemble and have groups and such,” Olson said. “But what they did Wednesday night was purposely try to antagonize and bring a hateful rhetoric to the campus and that is not okay.”

Video showed the protest aftermath of an event planned by the Young Conservatives of Texas. The campus recognized group invited Texas House candidate Jeff Younger to speak. He's fighting against child gender-affirming care. Because of the protest and chaos, the event was shut down and he and organizers were escorted out by police

Protestors felt the president's statement didn't truly reflect the nature of the campus. So, they held this protest to send a message to the administration.

"He left it very ambiguous and up to the crowd to decide who was the bad guys there and now it's coming back on the trans community and that is not okay,” Olson said. “UNT is a safe place for people of all genders, sexuality and religion and President Smatresk is not holding up that and that is why we are here today."