UNT Radio Station Shifts From Jazz to Indie Programming

Listeners of The University of North Texas' student-run radio station may have done a double-take Friday afternoon when the Denton outlet made a major switch.

KNTU 88.1 on Friday shifted from its longtime jazz format to indie alternative programming, rebranding itself from 88.1 The One to 88.1 Indie.

"It's been tough the last couple years to get enough students to work in the jazz format on KNTU, said longtime Program Director Mark Lambert in a news release.

General Manager Dan Balla said in the statement that research and student feedback indicated that the station will "have greater growth potential as well as energize students at the university."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The announcement prompted mixed reactions on social media. Some fans said the longtime jazz station was a place where users could discover new artists and styles of music not typically heard

"This is incredibly sad… as a student currently in the jazz program, I can’t believe this. I would always turn to KNTU on the way to gigs and concerts to get inspiration and learn about new artists," said one Facebook user.

Another said, "this is really disappointing. Guess I won't be tuning into 88.1 anymore."

However, some are appreciative of the change in programming.

"DFW has been lacking a good alternative station since The Edge left. UNT would be the perfect host for alternative music with a bigger focus on local music," said another commenter.

Despite the change, jazz programming will continue to be played online at kntu.com.

The new format will be featured on 88.1 FM and 881indie.com.