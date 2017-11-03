Unsettling 911 Calls Released in Slayings of Two Henderson County Children

What to Know Mother of two accused of killing her daughters, ages 5 and 7, as they slept early Thursday morning.

The woman's husband, a step-father to the girls, is not believed to be a suspect in the case, police say.

In 911 calls released Friday, the man can be heard asking his wife if she held the gun over him too as he slept.

In 911 calls released Friday, the husband of a Henderson County woman charged with murdering her two young daughters is heard crying and revealing upsetting details of the shooting, while at the same time struggling to prevent his wife from harming herself.



Sarah Nicole Henderson, 29, is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail on $2 million bond, charged with the capital murder of her children, 7-year-old Kaylee and her 5-year-old half-sister Kenlie. Jacob Henderson, Sarah's husband, was the girls' step-father and has not been implicated in the murders.

According to statements made by Jacob in the 911 calls, Sarah shot both of her daughters in the head as the family slept overnight Wednesday.



Sarah's mother, Teresa Brown, told NBC 5 that Sarah has bipolar disorder and that she had been reaching out to friends asking for help in recent weeks.

"I know my daughter was wrong for doing that, but something snapped in her, because she loved her kids," Brown said. "I'm just devastated. The whole family is. We’re just zombies, it’s just unbelievable."

Brown added that the family had all been together the week before, that they went to a football game and "everything was perfect."

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Sarah showed no remorse or "much emotion" when she confessed to the murders and was "just matter-of-fact" during her interview with police following her arrest. He added that she told detectives she'd been planning the crime for a couple of weeks and had also intended to kill Jacob, but the gun malfunctioned when she tried to shoot him.

A 29-year-old Henderson County woman is on suicide watch after being arrested and accused of fatally shooting her two young daughters early Thursday morning.

In the 911 call made after the shootings, Jacob can be heard asking his wife if she also held the gun over him.

Jacob Henderson: "Did you stood over me with this gun too? (silence) Don't lie to me."

"Did you stood over me with this gun too? (silence) Don't lie to me." Sarah Henderson: "Babe."

"Babe." Jacob Henderson: "What!?"

"What!?" Sarah Henderson: "You don't understand Jake, you don't understand babe! (crying) You don't understand!"

Jacob first called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, about three hours before any gunshots were fired, and reported his wife was suicidal, the sheriff's office said. A short time later a second call was made to cancel the first call, which did cancel the EMS response but did not stop deputies from knocking on the couple's door at about 11:45 p.m.

Sarah Nicole Henderson, inset right, is in the Henderson County Jail, charged in the deaths of her two daughters, 7-year-old Kaylee (left) and 5-year-old Kenlie (center).

The deputies left a short time later after the couple told them they were fine and that no one was in danger.

Hillhouse said Jacob called 911 a third time, at about 2:24 a.m., nearly three hours after the first call, to report that his wife had fatally shot both of her daughters.

Dispatcher: "Henderson County 911."

"Henderson County 911." Jacob Henderson: "(sobbing) Yes, (Sarah Henderson in background: "What did I do?") my wife just shot her kids!"

"(sobbing) Yes, (Sarah Henderson in background: "What did I do?") my wife just shot her kids!" Dispatcher: "Okay is this Jacob?"

"Okay is this Jacob?" Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Yes."

During the call Jacob told the dispatcher he was asleep in the bedroom and his stepdaughters were sleeping in the living room. He said he woke up to Sarah telling him she shot both of the children.

Dispatcher: "Were the children asleep in the living room? Or did they get up, do you know?"

"Were the children asleep in the living room? Or did they get up, do you know?" Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Yes, they were asleep.'

(sobbing) "Yes, they were asleep.' Dispatcher: "They were asleep in the living room and then she, went in there?"

"They were asleep in the living room and then she, went in there?" Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Yes. I was asleep."

(sobbing) "Yes. I was asleep." Dispatcher: "And were you asleep in the bedroom?"

"And were you asleep in the bedroom?" Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Yes."

(sobbing) "Yes." Dispatcher: "Was Sarah asleep in the bedroom with you, and she got up?"

"Was Sarah asleep in the bedroom with you, and she got up?" Jacob Henderson: "I guess. She was asleep when I went to sleep last night, and I woke up, she come in there and she goes ,'Babe, I just shot the kids.' And I, I didn't want to believe it and I went in there and they were, they were dead."

When officers arrived, they confirmed that both of the girls were deceased.

The sheriff's description that Sarah has shown no remorse to detectives stands in contrast to the frantic confusion that can be heard on the 911 calls.

Sarah Henderson: "Why did I do that, babe?"

"Why did I do that, babe?" Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "I don't know!"

(sobbing) "I don't know!" Dispatcher: "She's not trying to leave or anything, correct?"

"She's not trying to leave or anything, correct?" Sarah Henderson: "What's going on here, Jake?"

"What's going on here, Jake?" Jacob Henderson: "Nothing's going on! That's what I tried telling you! She keeps saying somebody is after her. There's nobody after her... She keeps saying people are coming -- there's nobody even here."

Sarah is later heard saying "I'm sorry" and in another section: "What did I do, Lord? What did I do? What did I do? What did I do, God?"

Detectives arrested Sarah and transported her to the Henderson County Jail, where she is being kept under suicide watch. Police do not believe Jacob had anything to do with the shootings and have not named him a suspect in the case.

A motive for the slayings has not been confirmed, and the investigation into the shootings is ongoing by the Henderson County Sheriff's Department, the Texas Rangers and Child Protective Services. The sheriff said detectives are looking into Sarah's mental health history and interviewing people close to her.

The family lived in Payne Springs, a small community south of Mabank, Texas, in Henderson County.

Sarah Henderson is being held on one charge of capital murder of a child under the age of 10. A second capital murder charge is pending. In Texas, the murder of a person under the age of 10 is an immediate capital offense punishable by death or life in prison without parole.

It's not clear if Sarah Henderson has obtained an attorney.

As the sun set Friday evening, a group gathered in front of Southside Elementary School in Mabank for a vigil to remember the two young sisters who were shot and killed in their home. The group lit candles, said prayers, and sang songs. They also asked the question: Why?

911 Transcript

Due to the unsettling and upsetting nature of the 911 calls, NBC 5 has decided to not publish the audio of the calls. A transcript of the calls is below.

Dispatcher: "Henderson County 911."

Jacob Henderson: "(sobbing) Yes, (Sarah Henderson in background: "What did I do?") my wife just shot her kids!"

Dispatcher: "Okay is this Jacob?"

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Yes."

Dispatcher: "What is your wife's name?"

Jacob Henderson: "She's trying to commit suicide, now trying to choke herself."

Sarah Henderson: "No I'm not."

Jacob Henderson: "Why do you keep grabbing your neck?"

Dispatcher: "What is her name? Sir?"

Jacob Henderson: "Sarah Henderson"

Dispatcher: "Sarah Henderson?"

Jacob Henderson: "Yes, ma'am."

Dispatcher: "And what does your house look like?"

Jacob Henderson: "Inside?"

Dispatcher: "No, the outside. What's the house look like on the outside?"

Jacob Henderson: "Tan and brown."

Dispatcher: "Tan?"

Jacob Henderson: "Tan and brown."

Dispatcher: "Tan and brown. What kind of vehicles are outside?"

Jacob Henderson: "A white Tahoe and a GMC, uh, a tan GMC pickup."

Sarah Henderson: "I can't babe, I can't."

Jacob Henderson: "You can't what?"

Dispatcher: "How old are the children?"

Jacob Henderson: "Seven and five. (sobbing)"

Sarah Henderson: (crying) "Oh my God! (inaudible yelling)"

Dispatcher: "They're in the bedroom?"

Jacob Henderson: "Huh?"

Dispatcher: "Are they in the bedroom, sir?"

Jacob Henderson: "No they're in the living room."

Dispatcher: "They're in the living room and they're not breathing?"

Jacob Henderson: (through sobs) "No!"

Dispatcher: "Were you home when she did this or did you just get home?"

Jacob Henderson: (through sobs) "I was asleep."

Dispatcher: "You were asleep?"

Sarah Henderson: "Babe!"

Dispatcher: "Is she under the influence of any drugs or alcohol?"

Jacob Henderson: "No."

Sarah Henderson: (crying) "I can't. I can't. I can't."

Dispatcher: "And you have the weapon now sir?"

Jacob Henderson: "Yes ma'am, I got it."

Dispatcher: "OK."

Sarah Henderson: (inaudible) "God forgive me... Please."

Dispatcher: "Are there any other weapons in the house?

Jacob Henderson: "Yes."

Dispatcher: "OK, does she have access to them or are you keeping her from doing that."

Jacob Henderson: "No, I'm trying to."

Sarah Henderson: (labored breathing)

Dispatcher: "OK sir, we do have help on the way. OK? We have an ambulance headed that way, as well as officers, OK?"

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "OK."

Dispatcher: "OK?"

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Thank you."

Dispatcher: "Is there anything else you need you need us."

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Nooooo."

Dispatcher: "OK."

Sarah Henderson: "Why did I do that, babe?"

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "I don't know!"

Dispatcher: "She's not trying to leave or anything, correct?"

Sarah Henderson: "What's going on here Jake?"

Jacob Henderson: "Nothing's going on! That's what I tried telling you! She keeps saying somebody is after her. There's nobody after her. She keeps saying people are coming -- there's nobody even here."

Dispatcher: "And she hasn't been under the influence of any type of drugs or anything?"

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "No."

Sarah Henderson: "What did I do Lord? What did I do!? What did I do? God help me! What did I do God?"

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing)

Sarah Henderson: (crying) "Babe, please get off the phone."

Jacob Henderson: "Why?!"

Sarah Henderson: "Just get off the phone."

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "No! Stop!"

Sarah Henderson: "Get off the phone."

Jacob Henderson: "Why?"

Sarah Henderson: "Get off the phone."

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Why?"

Dispatcher: "Do you know her date of birth Jacob?"

Jacob Henderson: "One, One, 1/29/88."

Dispatcher: "OK. I'm just going to keep you on the phone with me, OK?

Sarah Henderson: "What babe?”

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "OK." (labored breathing and sobbing)

Sarah Henderson: "What? What? What?"

Jacob Henderson: "Sit. Down. Calm down."

Dispatcher: "You spell her name S-A-R-A-H?"

Jacob Henderson: "Yes ma'am."

Sarah Henderson: (faint in the background) "Why did I do that, Lord?" (closer to the phone) "Why did I do that? God! Why!

Dispatcher: "She's not trying to leave or anything is she?"

Jacob Henderson: "No."

Dispatcher: "OK."

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing)

Dispatcher: "Were the children asleep in the living room? Or did they get up, do you know?"

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Yes, they were asleep.”

Dispatcher: "They were asleep in the living room and then she, went in there?"

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Yes... I was asleep."

Dispatcher: "And were you asleep in the bedroom?"

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Yes."

Dispatcher: "OK. Was Sarah asleep in the bedroom with you, and she got up?"

Jacob Henderson: "I guess. She was asleep when I went to sleep last night, and I woke up, she come in there and she goes, 'Babe, I just shot the kids.' And I, I didn't want to believe it and I went in there and they were, they were dead." (yelling to Sarah) "Stop choking yourself! Quit!"

Sarah Henderson: "I'm not. I'm not. I'm not babe. I'm not babe."

Jacob Henderson: "I just, I just need some help, hurry up."

Dispatcher: "We're getting them out there as fast as we can, OK Mr. Henderson."

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing)

Sarah Henderson: "Please! Please!"

Jacob Henderson: "Please what?!"

Sarah Henderson: "Please, shoot me! Please!"

Jacob Henderson: "I'm not shooting you -- No! No! (sobbing) I can't!" (wailing cry)

Dispatcher: "Jacob, Jacob."

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing) "Yes?"

Dispatcher: "Can you hear me? Where did she shoot the kids?"

Jacob Henderson: "In the head."

Dispatcher: "In the head? On both of them?"

Sarah Henderson: "GOD!" (crying)

Jacob Henderson: "Yes." (crying)

Dispatcher: "And you have gone down there, kneeled down against them and they're not breathing?"

Jacob Henderson: "Yes. there's blood running out of their heads."

Dispatcher: "OK. OK."

Sarah Henderson: (in the background) "Why did I do this Lord?

Jacob Henderson: (sobbing crying)

Sarah Henderson: (in the background) "Why God? Why?"

Jacob Henderson: (wailing cry)

Sarah Henderson: "Jake, Jake."

Jacob Henderson: "What?"

Sarah Henderson: "Why didn't you tell me to calm down?"

Jacob Henderson: "I told you that last night! You said you were fine. Why didn't you say something?"

Sarah Henderson: "It's OK. It's OK."

Dispatcher: "Jacob. What's your date of birth?"

Jacob Henderson: "One, uh, 11/19/86."

Dispatcher: "OK. I'm just keeping you on the phone with me OK? Until the first responders get there."

Jacob Henderson: (through sobs) "OK."

Dispatcher: "OK?"

Sarah Henderson: "What? What babe?!"

Jacob Henderson: "What? What? (silence) No. Quit!"

Dispatcher: "What is she doing?"

Jacob Henderson: "She keeps trying to get the gun from me."

Sarah Henderson: "No I don't Jake."

Jacob Henderson: "What are you doing then? What are you doing?" (silence)

Jacob Henderson: "Did you stood over me with this gun too? (silence) Don't lie to me."

Sarah Henderson: "Babe"

Jacob Henderson: "What!?"

Sarah Henderson: "You don't understand Jake, you don't understand babe! (crying) You don't understand!"

Jacob Henderson: "Don't understand what!? What are you talking about? (silence) I don't understand at all!" (sobbing crying)

Sarah Henderson: "Jake!"

Jacob Henderson: "What? What?"

Sarah Henderson: "I'm sorry."

Jacob Henderson: "Why though?! Why!? (pause) Why? (pause) Why? (longer pause) Why?!"

Sarah Henderson: (sobbing) "I can't stop Jake!"

Jacob Henderson: "Can't stop what?"

Sarah Henderson: (sobbing) "I don't know...(inaudible)

Jacob Henderson: "Why'd you do it?!" (silence)

Sarah Henderson: "Jake?"

Jacob Henderson: "What?" (sobbing crying) "It was like a f***ing dream."

Sarah Henderson: "I just didn't sleep."

Jacob Henderson: "You never went to sleep? Are you serious? (pause) Oh my God."

Sarah Henderson: "What? What?"

Jacob Henderson: "It's just."

Sarah Henderson: "What babe?"

Jacob Henderson: "Nothing. Nothing. I'm lost, babe." (sobbing crying)

Sarah Henderson: "I'm lost too."

Jacob Henderson: "Here they come. They're here."

Dispatcher: "I'm still here Jacob, OK?"

Jacob Henderson: "Yes. Stop."

Dispatcher: "Looks like the officers may be pulling up right now. Do you see them outside?"

Sarah Henderson: "Shoot me."

Jacob Henderson: "They're here."

Dispatcher: "OK, I'll let you go now, OK? So you can open the door?"

Jacob Henderson: "OK."

Dispatcher: "OK, bye bye."

Jacob Henderson: (through tears) "OK bye."

