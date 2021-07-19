Unknown Injuries After Possible House Explosion in Plano

Rescue crews are investigating after a possible house explosion in Plano.

The home is located in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

At this time, it's unknown if there are any injuries. It is also unknown what exactly caused the explosion.

An NBC 5 reporter who lives about a mile away said that her house shook when the explosion happened.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Refresh this page often to get the most up-to-date information.