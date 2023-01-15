An underage girl shot and killed a young boy at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between two girls occurred in the parking lot.

One of the girls retrieved a handgun and shot in the direction of the other girl, police said. However, the bullet struck a bystander, the young boy. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect ran from the location and was later taken into custody when she was found at a nearby apartment complex, according to police.

Police said the ages of the persons involved will not be given out since they are all juveniles. This story is developing.