3 Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting at North Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Dallas, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments, located in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that five people were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot.

Confirmed from @DallasPD : five people were shot, three killed in a shooting this morning off Spring Valley Rd. in North Dallas. Happened around 4:30 AM at Landmark On the Valley Apartments. Two men and one woman are dead. The investigation continues. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/yw3Odc8uw7 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) January 6, 2023

Three of the victims, two men and one woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the two other victims, both adult males, were taken to a local hospital. One of the men was in critical and the other was in stable condition.

Police said officers do not believe this shooting to be random.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing, police said.

The Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Chad Murphy with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.