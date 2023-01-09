Shooting Investigated Along Southbound Central Expressway Near Spring Valley

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that took place along Central Expressway Monday afternoon, injuring at least one person.

Police said a man was shot by an unknown person and that the shooter is not in custody. The victim was hospitalized in an unknown condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Dallas Police were seen Monday afternoon investigating a Mazda sedan that stopped in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75, south of Spring Valley Road.

At least one bullet hole was spotted in the driver's side window but it wasn't immediately clear if any other shots had been fired toward the driver.

Officials have not released a motive for the shooting or said what may have transpired before the shooting.

Southbound traffic in the area has been reduced to two lanes while the scene is investigated; at 2:30 p.m., a backup is stretching to Arapaho Road.

