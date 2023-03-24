UIL Looking Into Eligibility Questions Against a North Texas Girls Basketball Team

Information shared with NBC 5 raised questions about some players' eligibility to play on the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball team. NBC 5 confirmed the group that oversees high school sports is aware of the accusations.

"We have received complaints regarding the DeSoto Girls Basketball team and student eligibility. The UIL is currently in contact with DeSoto administration and working to gather pertinent information at this time," said UIL spokeswoman Julia Zachary.

NBC 5 reached out to DeSoto ISD about the situation. The district responded in a written statement and said, "The district is aware of the information presented to the University Interscholastic League and is working collaboratively with the UIL."

Local attorney and sports agent Shaun Naidoo of Naidoo Law Firm says complaints are often raised against standout programs for various reasons.

"Normally you see winning programs, teams that are making it far in the playoffs or won districts and you have somebody that's upset about that,” Naidoo said. “So, they dig deeper into it."

Naidoo is not involved in the DeSoto case but said UIL investigations often focus on player eligibility.

"Number one is always residency,” Naidoo said. “Then number two that's a hot button one is grades. They were failing and now all of a sudden they’re passing."

You can read more about UIL Eligibility Standards here.