Two Suspects Arrested in Teen’s Murder Investigation

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Garland teen.

On Dec. 9, Garland Police responded to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas regarding a victim who had been shot.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Christopher Cardoza, died from his injuries.

According to Garland police, detectives learned that Cardoza and a friend went to a parking lot in the 3600 block of South First Street to meet two subjects to make a transaction. Police say they believe the transaction involved drugs.

During the encounter, Cardoza was shot while sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle sped away and took Cardoza to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators identified two suspects involved in the shooting, both 17-year-old males, police say.

One of the suspects was was located and arrested on Wednesday, and the other suspect was arrested on Thursday morning.

Both suspects were taken to the Garland Detention Center and charged with murder. No bond has been set.