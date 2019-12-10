Garland

Garland Police Investigate Teen’s Death as a Murder

Police say the death of a 17-year-old Dallas resident who died from a gunshot wound in Garland is being investigated as a murder

By Hannah Jones

Garland police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old male as a murder, police say.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a possible gunshot wound at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas on Tuesday.

Police say that when they arrived, they discovered that the victim had died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Christopher Cardoza, a resident of Dallas, police say.

Garland police say that Cardoza's death is being investigated as a murder.

Detectives believe that Cardoza had gone to meet someone in a parking lot in the 3600 block of South First Street when he was shot and taken to the hospital by a witness.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

