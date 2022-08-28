Two Minors Dead, One Injured After Fort Worth Shooting

A 17-year-old and a 5-year-old are dead and an 18-month-old has been injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed in a press conference.

Fort Worth police responded to calls of a shooting at 2:13 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered three boys, ages 17, 5 and 18 months, with gunshot wounds. The victims received medical treatment on scene and were transported to local hospitals nearby.

Despite treatment, the unidentified 17 and 5-year-old boys died. The 18-month-old victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Fort Worth police also learned an unknown amount of individuals drove to the location where they fired at a group of individuals in the front yard, injuring the three young victims.

Neil Noakes, Fort Worth Police Chief, said at a press conference that when violent crime is on the rise across the country and the city, the death of children adds to the tragedy.

"When you have children who are murdered completely senselessly, it adds just another level to that tragedy we're all experiencing," Chief Noakes said.

Noakes added that both the deceased victims will never get to their full life or complete school and that the injured 18-month-old will experience physical and emotional setbacks.

"That 17-year-old will never graduate. That 5-year-old will never graduate kindergarten," Noakes said. "That 18-month-old will have physical and emotional scars that may stay with him for the rest of his life."

The investigation remains active at this time. Fort Worth Police said if you have any information on the shooting to call 817-392-4336. Case number is 220068041.