Twin Pharmacists Administer Thousands of Vaccines in North Texas

People standing in line at CVS Pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 is not an unusual site, but on Thursday some did a double-take when they saw who administered the shot.

Twin brothers Chinonso "Chino" and Ekene "Kenny" Agbasi have done everything together and the two CVS Pharmacy managers are now helping fight the pandemic.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It means a lot, being a part of history knowing that we’re one of the first people to come out and do the vaccine, to take initiative to get people back to their normal lives," Chino said.

He and his twin have helped vaccinate thousands of people since January. They've transitioned from vaccinating people at long-term care facilities to now vaccinating customers at CVS Pharmacy locations across DFW.

Even with the masks, people can tell the pair look a like.

"It’s always an ice breaker when people walk in and they’re looking at us like?" said Kenny about them being twins. "We’ve had people who wanted to take selfies and stuff like that."

“I think the bond we have is beyond special because we always had the same journey, we’ve literally been together since we were born," Chino said.

The 33-year-old brothers are originally from Nigeria. They moved to the United States when they were 18. After they attended pharmacy school, they took an internship with CVS Pharmacy in Midland. The two now manage CVS Pharmacies in Midlothian and Mansfield.

"Being a pharmacist, every day I live that dream being here behind the counter talking to people about their medications and now helping people get vaccinated for COVID, helping them get back to their normal lives, so it’s a rewarding experience for me and that’s what I wake up excited about and that’s a good feeling for me," Chino said.

"I love that I get to share this experience with the closest person to me which is my twin brother," said Kenny.

The two even gave each other their COVID-19 vaccines a month ago.

"That was very emotional, that was very rewarding and it was a special moment for both of us," said Kenny.

To continue the trend of sharing monumental moments together, the two are currently engaged and plan to have traditional Nigerian weddings at the end of the year, a week apart.