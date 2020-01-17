2 Dead After Truck Plunges Into Trinity River Overnight in Fort Worth

Two people were found dead inside a truck that plunged into the Trinity River overnight, north of downtown, firefighters say.

The truck was heading northbound on the 400 block of North University Drive about 2:30 a.m. Friday when it crashed through a concrete barrier that separates the north and southbound sides of a bridge that crosses the Trinity, according to a witness.

That witness dove into the cold water of the Trinity River to try to rescue whoever was inside of the vehicle, but was unable to find anyone, according to Medstar Mobile Healthcare. The Medstar crew had to treat the witness for hypothermia and even provided the man with a set of clean, dry clothes.

Dive teams from the Fort Worth Fire Department were able to find the truck underwater but were at first unable to determine if anyone was still inside, according to Mike Drivdahl, a department spokesperson.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. the fire department was able to pull the truck out from the water, after connecting cables to it that were suspended from above by a heavy-duty tow truck.

MedStar confirmed two people were found inside the truck. Their identities have not been released.

No further information was made available.