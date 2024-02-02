Fort Worth

TikTok food critic Keith Lee makes large donation to Fort Worth's ‘Taste Project'

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Food critic Keith Lee shared more of his North Texas foodie adventures Thursday and made a large donation at one kitchen fighting food insecurity.

The critic is popular on TikTok for his series of videos trying and rating foods from restaurants across the country.

Lee was in North Texas this week, trying several restaurants recommended to him by local viewers.

On Thursday night, Lee posted a video praising the "Taste Project" in Fort Worth. The restaurant offers an open-price format where diners pay what they think the meal is worth.

The menu at Taste Project is health-focused and the owners have a goal of fighting food insecurity.

Lee said online that he's a big believer in their mission and donated $4,000 to their cause. He added that he would love to see a restaurant like Taste Project in every big city.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTikTokKeith Lee
