Three Men Arrested and Charged With Possession of Child Pornography in Rockwall

Three men have been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography after separate investigations by Rockwall police.

According to the Rockwall Police Department, officers and Texas Rangers executed three search warrants at separate locations in the City of Rockwall related to child pornography investigations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, officers searched a residence in the 3000 block of Preston Court after receiving information from the Department of Homeland Security about an individual downloading images of child sexual abuse material, police said.

Police said after a months-long investigation, officers were able to identify 42-year-old Geoffrey Ehlert, who was arrested without incident.

According to police, Ehlert had gone to great lengths to conceal his identity.

Ehlert was charged with possession of child pornography and possession of marijuana, and he is currently being held in the Rockwall County Jail. His bond has been set at $60,750.

Officers also searched a residence in the 1000 block of Signal Ridge on Tuesday after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an individual who downloaded images of child sexual abuse material via the internet, police said.

According to police, after searching and analyzing evidence at the location, detectives identified 19-year-old Daylon Tippens as the person who downloaded the images.

Police said officers obtained an arrest warrant for Tippens on Wednesday, and he was taken into custody at his residence without incident.

Tippens has been charged with possession of child pornography, and his bond has not been set, police said.

According to police, officers also executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Big Oak after receiving information from the Collin County Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about another individual who downloaded images related to child sexual abuse.

Police said detectives identified 47-year-old Donald Nega as the person who downloaded the images.

Police arrested Nega without incident on Wednesday, and he was charged with possession of child pornography and tampering with evidence.

His bond has not been set, police said.

According to police, none of the three cases are related to each other, and all three cases remain under investigation by the Rockwall Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.