Dallas

Thousands March Through Downtown Dallas in One of Most Diverse Protests to Date

The city of Dallas lifted its 7 p.m. curfew Saturday

By Chris Blake and Allie Spillyards

Texas Sky Ranger

Thousands of people gathered at Belo Garden Park in downtown Dallas on the ninth day of protests in the city against social injustice.

The group, among the largest and most diverse to protest in the city this week, marched Uptown, taking a knee at several intersections along the way.

Finally, they knelt at Main and South Akard streets for 8 minutes, 46 seconds — the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck — on their way back to the park, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Speakers before the march alternated between English and Spanish as they talked to the crowd about injustice and change.

The crowd continued to swell into the late afternoon after the city of Dallas ended the curfew that was put in place on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Dallasgeorge floyd protests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us