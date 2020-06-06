Thousands March Through Downtown Dallas in One of Most Diverse Protests to Date

Thousands of people gathered at Belo Garden Park in downtown Dallas on the ninth day of protests in the city against social injustice.

The group, among the largest and most diverse to protest in the city this week, marched Uptown, taking a knee at several intersections along the way.

Today’s rally at Belo Garden in downtown is by far the largest and most diverse crowd of protesters that I’ve seen since this began this weekend. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/kmnTkmoryB — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) June 6, 2020

Finally, they knelt at Main and South Akard streets for 8 minutes, 46 seconds — the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck — on their way back to the park, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Protesters take a knee in the middle of the street on Akard. They will do so for 8 mins and 46 seconds. pic.twitter.com/O5EhbPslxO — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 6, 2020

Speakers before the march alternated between English and Spanish as they talked to the crowd about injustice and change.

The crowd continued to swell into the late afternoon after the city of Dallas ended the curfew that was put in place on Sunday.