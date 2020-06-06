Curfew Lifted in City of Dallas

The city of Dallas has lifted a curfew that was first enacted Sunday following two nights of protests, officials announced Saturday.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax signed an order lifting the curfew after consultation with Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall and the Dallas City Council.

Hall gave no end date when first announcing the curfew six days ago.

It encompassed Deep Ellum, the Farmer's Market, the Cedars, Central Business District, downtown, the West End, Victory Park and Uptown — areas that Hall said were being targeted by vandals and looters — and was in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Protests have continued in Dallas and several other North Texas cities, at times drawing crowds of hundreds who have marched through the streets in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The protests have remained mostly peaceful.

Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for close to 9 minutes. Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

Dallas police made 76 arrests on Sunday after the curfew went into effect at 7 p.m. and had dozens more in custody awaiting charges.

The Dallas Police Department was criticized for how it handled a protest Monday night as the curfew went into effect. The march began outside the curfew boundaries and headed toward the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

Once on the bridge, protesters were met by a line of police who prevented them from going forward. Another line of officers formed behind the group. At one point, officers began shooting what was thought to be rubber bullets at the group.

Close to 600 protesters were detained and taken back to Frank Crowley Courthouse, where Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said they were allowed to leave.

On Thursday, Hall said charges would not be filed against the protesters detained on the bridge.

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in downtown Dallas.

The story is being updated



