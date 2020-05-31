Watch Live: Dallas Chief to Call for Calm Ahead of Third Day of Protests

Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall planned to hold a news conference Sunday ahead of planned protests.

The news conference was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Dallas police headquarters.

Protests have been taking place nightly since Friday in Dallas and Fort Worth, and have, at times, turned violent and destructive.

As of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police said Saturday night that they had arrested 74 people, including 36 outside City Hall. An additional 27 were arrested on McKinney Avenue, 10 were arrested on freeways and one at the intersection of Elm and Ervay streets.

Saturday's protest started with a rally in front of Dallas City Hall. A crowd of about 700 people marched peacefull through downtown before returning to City Hall.

Later in the night, groups of people split up, with some walking on the highway and others looting businesses and destroying property.

In a video that has spread across social media, a man is see being beaten and kicked by a group of people. Police said the man went to the 2200 block of North Lamar Street carrying a machete "allegedly to protect his neighborhood."

The man confronted the crowd and was assaulted. He was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, police said.