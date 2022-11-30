Texas Workforce Commission Working to Meet Current and Future Needs in Texas

With the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing nearly 600,000 Texans unemployed, some employers say they're concerned about the future workforce.

"What is coming in the next year?" asked Bill O'Dwyer, owner of MIINK Mechanical. “Five years? How are we going to be able to recruit manpower to fill the needs that we have in Texas to build the projects that are available?"

That's one of many issues being addressed at the Texas Workforce Commission conference in Dallas.

"We need to ensure that we keep turning out the number of college graduates in important fields of technology and accounting, and law,” Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “The different areas that continue to drive business growth in the state."

Daniel also says it's important for people to be trained for middle-skilled jobs that don't require college degrees.

TWC commissioner Aaron Demerson agrees a pipeline of employees into all industries is needed.

"Health care industries, IT industries, the manufacturing industries and it goes on and on and on, and each one has their own specific needs from that standpoint,” Demerson said. “We need to make sure we are addressing each and every one of those pipelines."

Demerson added we must also prepare for future workforce needs.

"We are going to be concentrating on Metaverse,” Demerson said. “What's out there in the Metaverse? There are jobs that haven't even been mentioned. A while back we didn't know about a web designer. We weren't aware of IT jobs that are present now that weren't a part of that."

"I think the caution flag I'd raise for myself, and my colleagues is, 'let's don't get caught up in how great we are growing right now and understand how we are going to keep growing in the future,'" Daniel said.

The Texas Workforce Commission has several programs to help employers and people looking for work. To learn more click here.