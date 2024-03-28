TWU plans ways for fans to watch NCAA Division II championship game

If you want to watch a North Texas team play in March Madness, you have only one choice left: Texas Woman's University.

The basketball team made its first Sweet 16, first Elite 8, first Final 4, and now the first time to play for the NCAA Division II Women's National Championship.

"It's buzzing! It's exciting," TWU Director of Communications for Student Life, Amy Evans said. "It's really palpable how much people are behind this team!"

TWU is planning to get fans to the game in St. Joseph Missouri. taking an 8-hour trip by bus.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"So our first fan bus filled up so fast for our students that we're gonna take 2 fan buses," Evans explained. "We're taking sign-ups now and I think it will probably fill up as well."

TWU senior Lucero Anaya signed up for the bus trip.

"It's exciting to see women, like, it's our first time getting this big," Anaya said. "It's so exciting!"

"We have broken attendance records this year for our basketball team," Evans said. "Everybody has come out to see them and I think people just want to be a part of this momentous occasion, and we want to give them the opportunity to be there."

At the bookstore on campus, new shirts and hats filled the shelves, so fans could show their TWU pride.

"This is Women's History Month. It's also the 50th anniversary for Title 9 for NCAA, and we have a woman-focused university from Texas making it all the way," Evan said. "It's really sort of surreal when you put all of those things together."

"Yeah," Anaya said. "I'm confident they're gonna win."

TWU is also planning a watch party on campus for those who don't go to the game in person. Tip-off is 8:00 p.m. Friday.