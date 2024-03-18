Texas Woman's University is back from spring break and students seemed pretty happy about it on Monday. That's because they were rallying for tonight's big NCAA Division II Basketball game.

"Yeah, I mean it's March," TWU Head Basketball Coach Beth Jillson said. "So you gotta put on your dancin' shoes!"

Jillson's TWU Pioneer basketball team is living up to their mascot, exploring a new frontier in the NCAA Division II tournament.

"These games are special for a lot of reasons. One, we're making history, but also...making it to the 'Elite 8' would be the first time ever in program history," Jillson said. "Ashley Ingram has done something that no other player in our program has done. She is the MVP of the region and she was the MVP of the conference."

TWU will play UT Tyler, the only other Texas school left in the NCAA Division II tournament.

"Our fans that come out, they keep coming out because it's so much fun to watch," Jillson said. "Our ladies do an incredible job of getting the crowd involved and just getting everybody on their feet!"

"It's something that we haven't achieved before," TWU Student Government Association President Elizabeth Ramirez said. "I think it's just really exciting, especially as a women's team."

"They represent us very well with the TWU spirit," Celeste Aldaco said during an afternoon rally. "Hopefully we will win this. Wait, no, we will win!"

TWU and UT Tyler tip off at 7:00 p.m. Monday at TWU. The winner advances to the 'Elite 8'.