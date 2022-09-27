Texas Volunteers Prepare for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Red Cross volunteers in North Texas spent Tuesday preparing supplies for those in the path of Hurricane Ian.

Volunteers at their national warehouse in Arlington stocked trucks with cleaning kits that provide buckets, gloves, brushes and trash bags that will be handed out for free.

“We have a network of outstanding people,” said William Morrisey with the Red Cross. “This is what we do.”

Some volunteers from North Texas are already in Florida. Another group is undergoing training before they roll out. Some will staff shelters, while others will drive supplies and food into areas that receive the worst of the storm’s wrath.

“I don’t think there’s any greater calling in the world than helping your neighbor,” said Alyssa Owens, a disaster program manager with the Red Cross.

Volunteers with the Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief Team are also closely watching the forecast.

Spokesperson John Hall said teams prepared to assist with flood clean-up and tree removal are ready to deploy once the hurricane hits.

Florida is under a state of emergency as it braces for a Category 4 hurricane.

The Dandar family boarded one of the last flights out of Tampa International Airport before it suspended flights. They arrived in DFW Tuesday to be with their family.

“We have never left our home like we did for this one,” said Kennan Dandar. “The thing that really frightens us the most is this surge they are talking about.”

Tampa and the Dandar’s hometown of St. Petersburg could take its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921. Double-digit storm surge is forecasted.

“It’s unnerving,” said Dandar. “We’re safe and that’s number one and we’ll just keep praying that things go well.”