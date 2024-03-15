Texas TikTok stars watch Washington with ban possible

The future of TikTok for American users is still up in the air. The bill that could ban TikTok has passed the U.S. House of Representatives, but it still faces an uncertain road in the U.S. Senate.

Political analysts say there is less urgency to act in the Senate and senators have differing theories about how to address national security concerns about the popular app's China-based owner.

Sen. John Cornyn said he doesn’t expect the Senate to act as quickly as the House.

TikTok influencers are watching what happens in Washington closely.

Plano native Charles Brockman III is known to his 7.7 million followers as “TheOnlyCB3.”

His parody comedy has made him a TikTok sensation with 357 million likes across the platform; making this his career.

“TikTok has really been the stepping stone that really elevated my me,” Brockman said. "This was the perfect thing I could have done. I was just a regular college student-athlete. Didn't have the most money. Now it pays my bills just from constantly being consistent, putting my work out there.”

Brockman now splits his time between Texas, Los Angeles, and New York with invites to the Grammys and New York Fashion Week. These accomplishments are thanks to his TikTok fame.

The future of TikTok could affect the economy of a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Many, like Charles, are already looking for a possible pivot and exit strategy if needed.

“[With] TikTok, there's been ups and downs with if it's going to stay, if it's going to go,” Brockman said. “So, the very first time it was kind of a threat, I instantly moved to YouTube. Now, I'm on Instagram building that same following. I think being smart about that and just knowing that your audience can follow you, that's what I've been doing.”

Brockman and other influencers still create and continue to wait.

It could take months for a ban if the Senate moves it forward. President Biden has said that he would sign a bill.