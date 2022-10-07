Texas-OU Weekend Brings Big Money to Dallas Economy

Out-of-town visitors for the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Fair Park were checking into Dallas hotels and paying bills at bars and restaurants Friday.

On Elm Street the City Tavern flew flags from both the University of Texas and Oklahoma University to show that fans from both schools are welcome.

The Dallas Sports Commission sponsored a pre-game bash to rally those hosting the visitors.

“We really want to roll out the red carpet. We want Texas and OU to continue to be here in Dallas for many, many more years to come,” said Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Both teams have the same 3-2 records heading into this game. Fans from each school predict victory. They wear different colors but carry the same green.

“They like having our wallets come and visit,” said UT fan Stephanie Adams.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sports Commission expects big spending this weekend.

“From people staying in our hotels, coming in Thursday, leaving sometimes Saturday, most of the time through Sunday, shopping, eating in our restaurants, enjoying the State Fair, so $50 million in economic impact is what we're expecting,” Paul said.

To help keep fans coming to this game a November Dallas referendum will decide if the Cotton Bowl gets a makeover.

With upgrades over the years, the Fair Park stadium now seats more than 91,000 fans, almost twice as many as when it opened in 1930.

Proposed improvements from the referendum include better concourses and restrooms.

Some fans Friday had no complaints about the existing building.

“I’m happy with it, it’s fine. There’s no better venue for college football. We love coming here for this game,” said UT fan Tim Adams.

Some Oklahoma fans had a different view of coming to the game in Dallas.

“We’ve done it before. I wish it was someplace other than Texas. I don’t like it here very much. But, we’re here to support our team,” said Oklahoma fan Tanner Profice.

Texas fan Mike Wallen had an answer for the Oklahoma fans.

“Get on out of town then. Northbound 35, go on, get,” he said.

Rivalry is bound to build until the game Saturday, with the outcome helping to decide which visitors spend more money celebrating afterward.

The November referendum to increase hotel taxes on future visits would raise money for several Fair Park projects but even more for a new Dallas Convention Center.