Beautiful Weather for the Red River Showdown

It has been rather warm in North Texas this week. Daily highs were in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday will feature very warm weather as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

A cold front will move through North Texas today allowing for slightly cooler weather this weekend. The winds will shift to a northerly direction today with a temperature drop noticeable by Saturday morning.

This front will allow for an almost perfect weekend weatherwise for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. If you are going to the State Fair of Texas for the Red River Showdown, it will be very pleasant.

The game will start with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s. Humidity will be low and the winds will be light.