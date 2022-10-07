Texas-OU weekend has arrived in Dallas, bringing with it tens of thousands of burnt orange and crimson-clad fans.

For the 90th year in a row the Longhorns and the Sooners are set to face off at the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park.

The AT&T Red River Showdown will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday with around 93,000 fans in attendance.

Outside of the Cotton Bowl, more than 100,000 fairgoers are expected to attend the State Fair of Texas on Saturday, making Texas-OU one of the most-attended days during the three-week run of the State Fair.

“There is nothing like this in college football or potentially in any sport - being surrounded by all of the fun, the fair food, the rides the games, the atmosphere here is just infectious. And you just love being out here whether you are attending the game, or you are enjoying the Fair outside of the Cotton Bowl that day,” said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas.

Gates at Fair Park will open at 7 a.m. Saturday to accommodate early arriving football fans.

But for folks who just want to go to the Fair on Saturday, Condoianis offers the following advice.

“In 2019, I think about close to 200,000 people attend the Fair on Texas-OU day. With an 11 o’clock kickoff, the game will end in plenty of time for another group of fairgoers that aren’t coming to the game to be able to head out there when that game ends to enjoy the Fair at night,” Condoianis said. “We also see a lot of fairgoers come right after kickoff. They come enjoy the Fair throughout the run of the game and then head out before the game ends. Realize more than 92,000 people potentially are in the Cotton Bowl watching the game during the run of the game so you almost have the fairgrounds to yourselves for the most part.”

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners both enter Saturday's rivalry game unranked with matching 3-2 records. This is the first time that neither team will be ranked headed into the Red River Showdown in the last 20 meetings.

Texas leads the all-time series 62-50-5, but Oklahoma has won the last four meetings.