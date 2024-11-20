The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted to expand a program that offers free tuition to lower-income families.

The UT System announced on Wednesday that tuition and fees will be waived for students whose families make less than $100,000 a year. The initiative is an extension of the Promise Plus Program.

Starting in the fall of 2025, students accepted to any UT institution will have 100% of their tuition and fees paid.

The UT System Chancellor calls it a "game changer."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"This is a next significant step in the regents’ ongoing commitment to guarantee that every qualified Texan who aims to earn a bachelor’s degree from a UT institution can do so, regardless of financial circumstances," the university said in a post on its website.

The University of Texas System (UT System) consists of 14 academic and health institutions across the state, including UT Austin, UT Dallas and UT Arlington.

Current data shows about 60% of households in Texas might be eligible under the $100,000 threshold.

UT said the average student debt over the past five years is 10% lower than across all other Texas public four-year universities.

Read more here on qualifications for Texas residents and undergraduate students from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.