USA Fencing is under investigation for "potential violations of Texas state law," according to a statement released Tuesday by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand, a legal tool used by government agencies to collect information, after the organization disqualified competitor Stephanie Turner when she took a knee last month to protest competing against transgender opponent Redmond Sullivan.

USA Fencing said the opponent's participation at the Cherry Blossom Open in Maryland on March 30 was in line with rules established by the sport’s governing body, the International Fencing Federation (FIE). For failing to fence an eligible opponent, USA Fencing said Turner was issued a black card by the referee and kicked out of the tournament.

Paxton said the investigation could uncover documents showing Colorado-based USA Fencing engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading practices.

“USA Fencing is on the wrong side of history and potentially the wrong side of the law due to violations of Texas consumer protection laws,” Paxton said in a press release. “USA Fencing’s policies are not only potentially illegal, but also deeply insulting to the young women like Stephanie Turner who have sacrificed so much and dedicated countless hours to compete and succeed in competitions. I will fight to stop these unfair policies, and I will never back down from defending the integrity of women’s sports.”

USA Fencing has not publicly commented on Paxton's investigation.

Reuters reported that USA Fencing implemented its current policy on transgender and nonbinary athletes in 2023 with the belief that everyone should be able to participate in sports. USA Fencing said the decision was based on research available at that time and that the conversation about transgender participation in sport is evolving.

“USA Fencing will always err on the side of inclusion, and we’re committed to amending the policy as more relevant evidence-based research emerges, or as policy changes take effect in the wider Olympic & Paralympic movement,” USA Fencing told Reuters.