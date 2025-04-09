Frisco police meet with activist amid fallout over deadly high school stabbing

Leadership from the Frisco Police Department emerged after an hour-long meeting in Dallas with the Next Generation Action Network just after noon on Tuesday.

The department’s deputy chief and assistant chief of police declined to speak to reporters about the closed-door meeting, leaving details to NextGen’s president, Dominique Alexander, and a subsequent press conference.

This week, Alexander requested a meeting with Frisco PD to discuss the ongoing investigation and raise concerns surrounding last week’s deadly stabbing at a high school track meet in Frisco.

The tragic encounter during a Frisco ISD district track meet claimed the life of Austin Metcalf, 17.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, is in jail on a $1 million bond and charged with murder.

Metcalf attended Memorial High School in Frisco. Anthony attended Centennial High School in Frisco.

Frisco police said Anthony reportedly admitted to stabbing the victim but claimed it was done in self-defense, according to the arrest report.

The incident began when Metcalf reportedly confronted Anthony, who was sitting underneath Memorial’s team tent, and asked him to move.

It had been raining on and off that morning.

According to a witness, Anthony “immediately” reached into his bag, opened it, and put his hand inside.

The arrest report states that Anthony told arresting police he had warned the victim and that a witness told police Anthony told Metcalf: “touch me and see what happens.”

“No one really believed Anthony had any weapons in his bag and Metcalf proceeded to touch Anthony and then Anthony told who then said, 'Punch me and see what happens.' A short time later, Austin grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out what the witness recalled as a black knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest and then ran away,” states the arrest report.

Metcalf’s twin brother held the injured teen in his arms as he bled out, according to the victim’s father.

The case quickly garnered national attention and hit home for many parents.

It has also turned into a fight over race and a social media-driven attack on the suspect’s family, according to Alexander.

The Dallas activist says he is acting as an advocate for Anthony and his family, ensuring police conduct a fair and thorough investigation and protecting the family from racist attacks.

“Their home address has been shared,” said Alexander.

He also shared a post purportedly seen by or sent to the Anthony family depicting a bloodied Black baby with a knife in the back.

“We have saw so many different hateful images, just hateful things and the Next Generation Action Network wants to reiterate Karmelo Anthony has a right to a fair trial, unbiased and removed of racial hate and bigotry,” said Alexander.

Alexander has asked police for increased protection for the family and their home.

He also shared concerns over the handling of the investigation, claiming some witnesses have come forward to NextGen to say they have yet to be contacted by police.

“They did acknowledge there are people who have not been interviewed,” said Alexander.

The spokesperson for the Frisco Police Department has not yet responded to this and other allegations stemming from the meeting.

Alexander said he did learn that more than 75 witnesses have been contacted and that the investigation is still active.

He also took time to dispel rumors circulating online about whether the boys knew each other or had been involved in a fight a day or a week before the stabbing.

“There is nothing that supports that they knew each other,” said Alexander. “There was a picture online saying this is Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony. That is a lie.”

Alexander says he supports efforts by Anthony’s attorneys to lower both the bond and the murder charge.

The petition for a hearing filed with the Collin County District Clerk’s Office claims Anthony’s confinement is illegal, that he’s entitled to reasonable bond, and that $1 million is “oppressive and beyond his financial means.”

For now, Alexander is cautiously optimistic following the morning meeting.

“They did answer my questions and so for now, I can only see what they do from here on out in protecting this family and making sure this investigation is going right,” he said.